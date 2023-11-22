What channel is Texas vs. Texas Tech on? How to watch, time, TV schedule

Texas is in control of its destiny on the day after Thanksgiving, in its final regular season game as part of the Big 12 Conference.

A win over Texas Tech and the No. 7 Longhorns earn a berth in the Big 12 title game with a shot at the College Football Playoff. Lose, and while a title is still in play, the playoff chances drop to basically zero.

In 2022, Texas lost an overtime thriller that led to Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire declaring that "everything runs through Lubbock." That hasn't been quite true in 2023, as Texas Tech sits at 6-5 overall, with a 5-3 record in the Big 12. Regardless, they're on a three-game winning streak with plenty of motivation to ruin Texas' season.

Things look favorable for the Longhorns though, as they hold a 7-3 record over Texas Tech in their last 10 games. At Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, Texas holds an 8-2 record over them since 2000, with their two home coming in 2015 and 2017.

While the team came away from their win over the Cyclones a little banged up, coach Steve Sarkisian said that Xavier Worthy and the other injured players should be good to go on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas vs. Texas Tech?

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo TV

More: Is there still a route to the CFP for Texas? See the latest bowl projections for the Longhorns.

Texas vs. Texas Tech start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Texas vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Spread: Texas (-12.5)

Over/under: 53.5 -115

Moneyline: Texas -550

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What channel is Texas vs. Texas Tech on? How to watch and more