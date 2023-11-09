What channel is Texas vs. TCU on? How to watch, time, TV schedule for Longhorn football

The Longhorns have a favorable record against most of the teams in the Big 12.

Their upcoming Saturday opponent, TCU is one of the exceptions.

Texas still holds the all-time record over the Horned Frogs at 64 wins, 28 losses and one draw. However, the purple and white are 7-3 against the burnt orange in their last 10 games. Last year was particularly rough; the Texas offense failed to score a single touchdown in a 17-10 loss on the way to TCU's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

After losing Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston and others to the NFL, TCU is not nearly as threatening with a 4-5 overall record, 2-4 in conference. They're on a two-game losing streak, coming off of a 35-28 loss to Texas Tech.

Texas is ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings and got away with a sloppy second half and a week offensive performance in overtime to defeat Kansas State 33-30. To keep their playoff hopes alive, UT must win its next three games against TCU, Iowa State and Texas Tech for a shot at the Big 12 title game.

Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy has started the last two games for Quinn Ewers, but that might not be for much longer. Coach Steve Sarkisian listed Ewers as "day-to-day" on Monday, saying that it will ultimately be up to him if the quarterback feels ready to play.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas vs. TCU?

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: FUBO

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Tom Luginbill will call the Texas-TCU game live on Nov. 11.

Texas vs. TCU start time

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Texas vs. TCU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

Spread: Texas (-10)

Over/under: 53.5 points

Moneyline: Texas -400

Texas schedule 2023

Saturday, Nov. 11 at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Texas Tech

TCU schedule 2023

Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Texas

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Baylor

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Oklahoma

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What channel is Texas vs. TCU on? How to watch, time, TV and more