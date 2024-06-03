What channel is Texas vs. Stanford softball on today? Time, TV schedule for WCWS semifinal

By the time the final out is logged in the Women's College World Series on Monday, the 2024 WCWS championship series will be set.

And, win or lose, Mike White, Reese Atwood and Texas softball will have a say in who makes the best-of-three series.

The Longhorns to this point have looked every bit the part of the No. 1 national seed, giving up zero runs through two games in Oklahoma City. They got started with a 4-0 victory over Stanford, the No. 8 national seed, led by pitching phenom NiJaree Canady. They then turned around and thrashed No. 4 national seed Florida 10-0 in five innings. Perhaps more impressively, they allowed just one hit per game in those two victories.

Now Texas will look for one more victory to cement its spot in the WCWS championship series, again against Canady and the Cardinal. Stanford rebounded nicely from its opening loss to the Longhorns, downing Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings on Friday and UCLA 3-1 on Sunday to get another crack at the Longhorns.

Should Stanford manage to get one back vs. UT, it will need another victory against the Longhorns to secure a spot in the championship series. Texas, meanwhile, needs just one win.

With that, here's how to watch Texas vs. Stanford in the WCWS semis, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Texas vs Stanford softball on today?

Texas' game vs. Stanford will air on ESPN2. Should the Cardinal down the Longhorns, the winner-take-all game between the two will air on the same channel.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, ESPN+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Texas vs Stanford softball start time

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 6 p.m. CT

First pitch for Texas and Stanford's first game of the day is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. If Texas loses the first game, the second will be scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Texas softball schedule 2024

Below is Texas' postseason schedule. For the Longhorns' full 2024 college softball schedule, click here.

Texas Regional

Friday, May 17: Texas 5, Siena 0

Saturday, May 18: Texas 14, Northwestern 2 (five innings)

Sunday, May 19: Texas 7, Northwestern 0

Texas Super Regional

Friday, May 24: Texas A&M 6, Texas 5

Saturday, May 25: Texas 9, Texas A&M 8

Sunday, May 26: Texas 6, Texas A&M 5

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas 10, Florida 0 (five innings)

Monday, June 3: Texas vs. Stanford

Monday, June 3*: Texas vs. Stanford

* If necessary

Stanford softball schedule 2024

Below is Stanford's postseason schedule. For the Cardinal's full 2024 college softball schedule, click here.

Stanford Regional

Friday, May 17: Stanford 8, Saint Mary's 6

Saturday, May 18: Stanford 2, Mississippi State 1

Sunday, May 19: Cal State Fullerton 8, Stanford 1

Sunday, May 19: Stanford 4, Cal State Fullerton 2

Stanford Super Regional

Friday, May 24: LSU 11, Stanford 1 (five innings)

Saturday, May 25: Stanford 3, LSU 0

Sunday, May 26: Stanford 8, LSU 0 (six innings)

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30: Texas 4, Stanford 0

Friday, May 31: Stanford 9, Oklahoma State 0 (six innings)

Sunday, June 2: Stanford 3, UCLA 1

Monday, June 3: Stanford vs. Texas

Monday, June 3*: Stanford vs. Texas

* If necessary

