What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma on today? Time, TV schedule for Red River Rivalry

No. 4 Texas matches up with No. 12 Oklahoma in Week 6 of the college football season in a battle of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Big 12: the first time these two powerhouses have met as unbeatans since 2011.

Oklahoma will mark Texas' third ranked opponent of the season, including Alabama and Kansas. The Sooners could potentially be the toughest team left amid the Longhorns' run to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Texas' high-powered offense, which has scored more than 30 points in each of its five games, will take on a Sooners defense that has yet to surrender more than 20 points all season.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has proven he can punish defenses with elite-level throws from the pocket and using his legs in the running game. How he plays against Sooners counterpart Dillon Gabriel — who dissected the Iowa State defense in the Sooners 50-20 Week 5 win, amounting 366 yards and three touchdowns — could go a long way in determining how Saturday's Big 12 meeting will go.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Red River Rivalry, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Texas today?

TV channel: ABC

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Oklahoma vs. Texas will take place at Texas Memorial Stadium on ABC. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Oklahoma vs. Texas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Sooners and Longhorns' Red River Rivalry matchup is scheduled to kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 11 a.m. CT.

Oklahoma vs. Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 2

Spread: Texas (-6.5)

Over/under : 59.5

Moneyline: Texas (-250) | Oklahoma (+200)

Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas 37, Rice 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas 31, Wyoming 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas 40, Kansas 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Houston* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kansas State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at TCU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game** (Arlington, Texas)

Oklahoma schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma 73, Arkansas State 0 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 Saturday, Sept. 16 Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17 Saturday, Sept. 23 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6 Saturday, Sept. 30 Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Texas (Dallas)* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. UCF* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kansas* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia * Saturday, Nov. 18 at BYU* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. TCU* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game** (Arlington, Texas)

