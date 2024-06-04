What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma softball on? Time, TV schedule for NCAA Tournament

Texas softball advanced to the Women's College World Series Championship thanks to the arm of Teagan Kavan and the legs of Alyssa Washington. The 1-0 win was another stellar performance from the freshman pitcher, who outdueled Stanford's All-American arm, NiJaree Canady.

This has all led up to the inevitable, a rematch vs. the titans of softball, Oklahoma. The Sooners looked mortal in the semifinals, nearly falling to Florida before walking it off. This might be the Longhorns best chance to dethrone the reigning 3-times champions, who defeated them in the Big 12 Championship.

Texas' Alyssa Washington gets an our at second during the game against Oklahoma Friday, April 5, 2024, at McCombs Field in Austin.

The balance of power in the college softball world has leaned toward the other side of the Red River for years. Texas faced that strength head on in 2022, with the Sooners ending their season in humiliating fashion. With a host of powerful bats led by Reece Atwood and a stellar pitching staff, will things be different this time around?

Here's everything to know about the Women's College World Series Championship Finals between Texas and Oklahoma.

What time does Texas vs. Oklahoma softball start?

Date: June 5

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Texas softball 2024 schedule

Below is the Women's College World Series Championship schedule. For Texas' full schedule, click here.

Wednesday, June 5

Game 1: 7 p.m. CT on ESPN

Thursday, June 6

Game 2: 7 p.m. CT

Friday, June 7

Game 3: 7 p.m. CT (If necessary)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs. Oklahoma channel: Schedule, time for NCAA softball game