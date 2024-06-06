What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma softball on? Time, TV schedule for NCAA WCWS Game 2

Texas softball was hammered by a potent Oklahoma offense in Devon Park on Wednesday, losing 8-3.

Their offense mustered three runs vs. the Sooners pitcher Kelly Maxwell. For the Longhorns to push it to a Game 3, they'll have to find a better showing against the Oklahoma ace, who very well could pitch again in Game 2.

Mia Scott hit a solo home run in the first inning, while Katie Stewart and Joley Mitchell each drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth. Texas is still looking for contributions from its best bat, as Reese Atwood failed to barrel any balls in the loss.

For the pitching, things are looking dire after the Longhorns' freshman phenom Teagan Kavan got lit up for the first time this postseason. Mac Morgan relieved her, but was pulled after 2⅓ scoreless innings.

Texas infielder Alyssa Washington (11) slides home to score beside Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen (9) in the sixth inning of the first game of the Women's College World Series softball championship series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-3.

"Its not how hard you fall, it's how high you bounce back," White said. "We have to come back and bounce back from adversity right now or we go home. It's pretty simple. It's fight or go home."

Here's everything to know about Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship Finals between Texas and Oklahoma.

What time does Texas vs. Oklahoma softball start today?

Date: June 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Texas softball 2024 schedule

Below is the Women's College World Series Championship schedule. For Texas' full schedule, click here.

Wednesday, June 5

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, Texas 3

Thursday, June 6

Game 2: 7 p.m. CT

Friday, June 7

Game 3: 7 p.m. CT (If necessary)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs Oklahoma channel today: Schedule, time for WCWS NCAA softball