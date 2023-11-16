What channel is Texas vs. Iowa State? How to watch, time, TV schedule for Longhorns football

If you had a nickel for every time an Iowa State player publicly talked some trash before a Texas game in the 2020s, you'd have two nickels.

Cyclones guard Jarrod Hufford said that the Longhorns' upcoming visit to Ames, Iowa will "be one heck of a farewell present," citing Texas' recent track record in Jack Trice Stadium.

"They're just humans and that's how I see them. They're people that have such a high ego that need to be checked," he said.

Iowa State has given Texas fits over the years, though they did win their most recent matchup last season at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium 24-21. They've lost three of their last four vs. Iowa State and as the No. 7 team in the College Football Playoff ranking, have to win to keep their hopes alive. The Cyclones are dangerous and currently locked in a four-way tie for second in the Big 12. They've suffered losses to Oklahoma and Kansas and are coming off a 45-13 win over BYU.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) celebrates a win at the end of the game over Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Lately, Steve Sarksian's squad has developed a habit of quick starts and late collapses, as seen latest in Fort Worth, where it squeaked by TCU 29-26. To keep the one-loss season alive, that can't happen again on Saturday. They'll also have to win without the services of Jonathon Brooks, who had been Texas' best offensive weapon before tearing his ACL.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas vs. Iowa State?

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FUBO

Texas vs. Iowa State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Texas vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 16

Spread: Texas (-7.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Moneyline: Texas -300

Texas schedule 2023

Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa State

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State schedule 2023

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Texas

Friday, Nov. 24 at Kansas State

