What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Kansas today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
The Texas Tech football team looks to move one step closer to bowl eligibility when it hits the road to take on 19th-ranked Kansas on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3) dispatched TCU in their Thursday-night collision while the Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2) have won back-to-back crucial games. Kansas has also locked up its first winning season since 2008.

Texas Tech needs to win two of its final three games to be guaranteed a bowl berth, though could possibly slip in by reaching the five-win threshold.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Kansas

Who: Texas Tech at Kansas

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Records: Texas Tech 4-5, 3-3 in the Big 12; Kansas 7-2, 4-2

Rankings (AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Texas Tech unranked; Kansas 19/18

TV: Fox Sports 1

Line: Kansas by 3 1/2. Over-under: 61 points.

Last game: Texas Tech 35, TCU 28; Kansas 28, Iowa State 21

Last meeting: Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28 last year in Lubbock.

