What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Kansas today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

The Texas Tech football team looks to move one step closer to bowl eligibility when it hits the road to take on 19th-ranked Kansas on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3) dispatched TCU in their Thursday-night collision while the Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2) have won back-to-back crucial games. Kansas has also locked up its first winning season since 2008.

Texas Tech needs to win two of its final three games to be guaranteed a bowl berth, though could possibly slip in by reaching the five-win threshold.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Kansas

Who: Texas Tech at Kansas

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Records: Texas Tech 4-5, 3-3 in the Big 12; Kansas 7-2, 4-2

Rankings (AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Texas Tech unranked; Kansas 19/18

TV: Fox Sports 1

Line: Kansas by 3 1/2. Over-under: 61 points.

Last game: Texas Tech 35, TCU 28; Kansas 28, Iowa State 21

Last meeting: Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28 last year in Lubbock.

