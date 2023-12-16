What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Cal today? Time, TV schedule for Independence Bowl

The wait is over as the Texas Tech football team returns to the field one last time in 2023 to take on Cal in the Independence Bowl.

The Red Raiders and Golden Bears enter Saturday night's contest with identical 6-6 records. This will be Cal's final football game as a member of the Pac-12 conference as it heads for the Atlantic Coast Conference starting next year. Meanwhile, Tech will try to lead the new Big 12 frontier into the future.

Before that, the teams will each try to close the 2023 campaign with a winning record.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Cal in Independence Bowl

Who: Texas Tech vs. Cal

What: Independence Bowl

When: 8:15 p.m. Saturday

Where: Independence Stadium at Shreveport, Louisiana

Records: Texas Tech 6-6, 5-4 in Big 12; Cal 6-6, 4-5 in Pac-12

Rankings (CFP/AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Both teams unranked

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas Tech by 1½

Last game: Texas 57, Texas Tech 7; Cal 33, UCLA 7

Last meeting: Texas Tech 45, Cal 31 in 2004 Holiday Bowl in San Diego

Fast fact: Texas Tech will try to finish with a winning record for the third year in a row, a mark that hasn't been reached since the team wrapped up a stretch of 16 consecutive winning seasons in 2010. From 2010 to 2020, Tech had three total seasons above .500.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Cal today?