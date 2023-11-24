Advertisement

What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Texas today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read

One last rivalry game is on the way as the Texas Tech football team visits seventh-ranked Texas for a Friday-night showcase of Big 12 foes looking for different things.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) have won three straight games to secure a bowl berth. They'll try to reach a more prestigious postseason contest and keep the Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) sweating out Saturday's games to find out if they're going to the Big 12 championship game.

This contest marks the end of a long-standing rivalry between the two schools for the foreseeable future as Texas heads for the SEC in July.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Texas

Who: Texas Tech at Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin

Records: Texas Tech 6-5, 5-3 in the Big 12; Texas 10-1, 7-1

Rankings (CFP/AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Texas 7/7/7; Texas Tech unranked

TV: ABC

Line: Texas by 13

Last game: Texas Tech 24, Central Florida 23; Texas 26, Iowa State 16

Last meeting: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34 (OT) last year in Lubbock.

Fast fact: Texas Tech and Texas are playing for the 64th year in a row dating to 1960, the Red Raiders' first year of football competition in the Southwest Conference.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Texas today?