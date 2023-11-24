What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Texas today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

One last rivalry game is on the way as the Texas Tech football team visits seventh-ranked Texas for a Friday-night showcase of Big 12 foes looking for different things.

The Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) have won three straight games to secure a bowl berth. They'll try to reach a more prestigious postseason contest and keep the Longhorns (10-1, 7-1) sweating out Saturday's games to find out if they're going to the Big 12 championship game.

This contest marks the end of a long-standing rivalry between the two schools for the foreseeable future as Texas heads for the SEC in July.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Texas

Who: Texas Tech at Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin

Records: Texas Tech 6-5, 5-3 in the Big 12; Texas 10-1, 7-1

Rankings (CFP/AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Texas 7/7/7; Texas Tech unranked

TV: ABC

Line: Texas by 13

Last game: Texas Tech 24, Central Florida 23; Texas 26, Iowa State 16

Last meeting: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34 (OT) last year in Lubbock.

Fast fact: Texas Tech and Texas are playing for the 64th year in a row dating to 1960, the Red Raiders' first year of football competition in the Southwest Conference.

