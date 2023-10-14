Advertisement

What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read

The Texas Tech football team looks to stay hot when it plays host to Kansas State in a key Big 12 game for both teams Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 2-1) have won consecutive games after a 1-3 start and are fresh off a 39-14 walloping of Baylor on the road last week. Joey McGuire's team will try to please the home crowd with another solid showing.

Kansas State (3-2, 1-1) suffered a 29-21 loss on the road to Oklahoma State a week ago. The Wildcats have won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Red Raiders, including the last seven. Tech's last win over K-State came Nov. 14, 2015 in a 59-44 triumph in Lubbock.

About last week: Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire: Steve Linton overcame sprained ankle for career game

College football

Who: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

Records: Kansas State 3-2, 1-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 3-3, 2-1

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Line: Texas Tech by 1. Over-under: 56 1/2 points.

Last game: Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21; Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14

Last year: Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28 in Manhattan, Kansas

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State today?