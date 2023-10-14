What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

The Texas Tech football team looks to stay hot when it plays host to Kansas State in a key Big 12 game for both teams Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Red Raiders (3-3, 2-1) have won consecutive games after a 1-3 start and are fresh off a 39-14 walloping of Baylor on the road last week. Joey McGuire's team will try to please the home crowd with another solid showing.

Kansas State (3-2, 1-1) suffered a 29-21 loss on the road to Oklahoma State a week ago. The Wildcats have won 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Red Raiders, including the last seven. Tech's last win over K-State came Nov. 14, 2015 in a 59-44 triumph in Lubbock.

Who: Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

TV: Fox Sports 1

Records: Kansas State 3-2, 1-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 3-3, 2-1

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Line: Texas Tech by 1. Over-under: 56 1/2 points.

Last game: Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21; Texas Tech 39, Baylor 14

Last year: Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28 in Manhattan, Kansas

