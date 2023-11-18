What channel is Texas Tech football vs. UCF today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

One win sits between the Texas Tech football team and bowl eligibility.

The Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3) are set to host UCF (5-5, 2-5), while both teams are looking to punch their ticket to a bowl game on Saturday. It'll be the final home contest of the season for Tech, which is coming off a dramatic 16-13 win at Kansas.

The Knights manhandled Oklahoma State in its last contest, a 45-3 victory at home last week.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. UCF

Who: Texas Tech vs. Central Florida

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: UCF 5-5, 2-5 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 5-5, 4-3.

Last game: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3; Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Last meeting: Never played.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Tech by 3. Over-under: 60 points.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. UCF today?