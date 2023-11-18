Advertisement

What channel is Texas Tech football vs. UCF today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
One win sits between the Texas Tech football team and bowl eligibility.

The Red Raiders (5-5, 4-3) are set to host UCF (5-5, 2-5), while both teams are looking to punch their ticket to a bowl game on Saturday. It'll be the final home contest of the season for Tech, which is coming off a dramatic 16-13 win at Kansas.

The Knights manhandled Oklahoma State in its last contest, a 45-3 victory at home last week.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. UCF

Who: Texas Tech vs. Central Florida

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: UCF 5-5, 2-5 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 5-5, 4-3.

Last game: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3; Texas Tech 16, Kansas 13

Last meeting: Never played.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Tech by 3. Over-under: 60 points.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. UCF today?