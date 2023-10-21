What channel is Texas Tech football vs. BYU today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

The Texas Tech football team is in a state of flux as the Red Raiders hit the road to take on new Big 12 foe BYU on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (3-4, 2-2) are coming off a 38-21 loss to Kansas State at home last week, which followed back-to-back wins against Houston and Baylor. As of Monday, there was uncertainty around the quarterback position as Behren Morton was said to be a game-time decision. Should he miss the contest, it'll be Jake Strong making his first career start.

The Cougars (4-2, 2-1) are coming off a loss themselves, falling 44-11 at TCU a week ago. BYU's lone conference win came against fellow new Big 12 member Cincinnati a few weeks ago.

How to watch Texas Tech football against BYU

Who: Texas Tech at Brigham Young

When: 6 p.m. CDT Saturday

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Records: Texas Tech 3-4, 2-2 in the Big 12; BYU 4-2, 1-2

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Line: Texas Tech by 4 1/2. Over-under: 52 points

TV: Fox Sports 1

Last game: Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 21; TCU 44, BYU 11

Last meeting: Texas Tech 21, BYU 20 in 1940 in Lubbock

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. BYU today?