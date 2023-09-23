What channel is Texas Tech football vs. West Virginia today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

The Texas Tech football team opens Big 12 play on the road as the Red Raiders will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Texas Tech enters the game with a 1-2 record. Head coach Joey McGuire's squad is coming off a 41-3 win over FCS foe Tarleton State. Coach Neal Brown leads 2-1 West Virginia into the encounter having knocked off rival Pittsburgh a week ago.

This will be the fourth time in the last six years the Red Raiders have opened Big 12 play on the road. Tech has only won one of the previous three.

The game will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

How to watch Texas Tech football against Tarleton State

Who: Texas Tech at West Virginia

When: 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Records: Texas Tech 1-2, 0-0 in the Big 12; West Virginia 2-1, 0-0

Rankings: Both teams unranked

Last game: Texas Tech 41, Tarleton State 3; West Virginia 17, Pittsburgh 6

Last meeting: Texas Tech 48, West Virginia 10 last year in Lubbock

Line: Texas Tech by 6

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. West Virginia today?