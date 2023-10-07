What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Baylor today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Revenge is on the mind of the Texas Tech football team as the Red Raiders hit the road to take on Baylor in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Red Raiders (2-3, 1-1) are fresh off a 49-28 win over Houston. Running back Tahj Brooks has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last three games. Behren Morton will get his second start at quarterback for the season after Tyler Shough's broken fibula put him on the shelf for six-to-eight weeks.

The Bears share identical 2-3 and 1-1 records after mounting a historic 28-point comeback against UCF last week. Quarterback Blake Shapen made his return to the lineup and helped turn the Baylor offense around.

This will be Joey McGuire's second meeting against his former team. McGuire served various roles during his tenure at Baylor before taking the head coaching job at Tech in the fall of 2021. In last year's matchup, which also served as Patrick Mahomes' induction into the Texas Tech football Ring of Honor, Baylor dominated its way to a 45-17 win in Lubbock.

How to watch Texas Tech football against Baylor

Who: Texas Tech at Baylor

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco

TV: ESPN2

Line: Texas Tech by 1. Over-under: 58 1/2 points.

Records: Texas Tech 2-3, 1-1 in the Big 12; Baylor 2-3, 1-1

Rankings: Both teams unranked.

Last game: Texas Tech 49, Houston 28; Baylor 36, Central Florida 35

Last meeting: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17 last year in Lubbock.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Baylor today?