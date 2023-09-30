What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Houston today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

Another home game is on the horizon for the Texas Tech football team as the Red Raiders are set to host Houston today.

The Red Raiders (1-3, 0-1) are in search of their first Big 12 win of the season. Coming off a 20-13 loss at West Virginia last week, Texas Tech will be without starting quarterback Tyler Shough for what coach Joey McGuire said would be six-to-eight weeks after suffering a broken left fibula. Behren Morton is set to start at QB.

Houston comes in after a 38-7 win over Sam Houston State last week. The Cougars (2-2, 0-1) feature Donovan Smith at quarterback. Smith spent the first few years of his career in a Red Raider uniform, helping Tech knock off Houston last year in double overtime.

Who: Texas Tech vs. Houston

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

Records: Houston 2-2, 0-1 in the Big 12; Texas Tech 1-3, 0-1

Rankings (AP/USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll): Both teams unranked.

Last game: Houston 38, Sam Houston State 7; West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 13

Last meeting: Texas Tech 33, Houston 30 (2OT) last year in Lubbock.

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Texas Tech by 9. Over-under: 57 1/2 points

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: What channel is Texas Tech football vs. Houston today?