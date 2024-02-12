What channel is Texas Tech basketball vs. Kansas on today? Time, TV for Big 12 game

With their three-game losing streak behind them, the Texas Tech basketball team can move ahead starting with a home game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders improved to 17-6 overall and 6-4 in Big 12 play with a 66-59 win over UCF on Saturday. The Jayhawks (19-5, 7-4) are also coming off a home win, holding off Baylor 64-61 in their last contest.

This will be the only regular-season meeting between the two teams due to the conference's unbalanced schedule model. Kansas has won eight of the last 10 meetings with Texas Tech.

Date: Monday, February 12

Location : United Supermarkets Arena

Start time: 8 p.m.

Streaming: ESPN

Last games: Texas Tech 66, UCF 59; Kansas 64, Baylor 61

Texas Tech basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 17-6 (6-4 in Big 12)

Nov. 8: Texas A&M-Commerce (W 73-46)

Nov. 12: San Jose State (W 56-42)

Nov. 16: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (W 73-64)

Nov. 22: vs. Villanova in Battle 4 Atlantis (L 85-69)

Nov. 23: vs. Northern Iowa in Battle 4 Atlantis (W 72-70)

Nov. 24: vs. Michigan in Battle 4 Atlantis (W 73-57)

Nov. 30: at Butler (L 103-95, OT)

Dec. 6: Omaha (W 87-58)

Dec. 12: Oral Roberts (W 82-76)

Dec. 16: vs. Vanderbilt at Fort Worth (W 76-54)

Dec. 21: UT Arlington (W 77-66)

Dec. 28: Sam Houston (W 96-60)

Jan. 1: North Alabama (W 85-57)

Jan. 6: at Texas* (W 78-67)

Jan. 9: Oklahoma State* (W 90-73)

Jan. 13: Kansas State* (W 60-59)

Jan. 17: at Houston* (L 77-54)

Jan. 20: BYU* (W 85-78)

Jan. 27: at Oklahoma* (W 85-84)

Jan. 30: at TCU* (L 85-78)

Feb. 3: Cincinnati* (L 75-72)

Feb. 6: at Baylor* (L 79-73)

Feb. 10: UCF* (W 66-59)

Feb. 12: Kansas*

Feb. 17: at Iowa State*

Feb. 20: TCU*

Feb. 24: at UCF*

Feb. 27: Texas*

March 2: at West Virginia*

March 5: at Oklahoma State*

March 9: Baylor*

*Big 12 game

