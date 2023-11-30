What channel is Texas-Oklahoma State on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Big 12 championship

In its final stop on its farewell tour through the Big 12, Texas football waves good-bye to the other team from Oklahoma.

The No. 7 Longhorns take on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, though they are not in control of their own destiny to reach the College Football Playoff. Texas could win 48-0, but the committee's decision to rank Oregon ahead of it means it will need some help from Louisville and Alabama for a chance to compete for a national title.

Texas' Chris Adimora (1) celebrates with fans as an Oklahoma State fan does the horns down during the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

UT will have to get past a tough Cowboys team, which took a share of the Big 12 by defeating Oklahoma 27-24 in the beginning of November. OSU followed up its biggest win of the season by getting thrashed 45-3 by UCF and scraping by Houston and BYU in the following weeks.

At 9-3 overall and 7-2 in conference, the Cowboys have exceeded most expectations, leading to Mike Gundy winning Big 12 coach of the year over Steve Sarkisian. Regardless, in this final time as conference rivals, the award the coaches actually want to win is the title.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas vs. Oklahoma State?

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN; Fubo (free trial)

Texas vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 30

Spread: Texas (14.5)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: UT -700 | OSU +500

Texas football schedule

With a win, the Longhorns will almost surely earn a spot in a NY6 Bowl game. Whether that will be the one in Louisiana or California, remains to be seen.

Sept. 2: vs. Rice, W 37-10

Sept. 9: at Alabama, W 34-24

Sept. 16: vs. Wyoming, W 31-10

Sept. 23: at Baylor, W 38-6

Sept. 30: vs. Kansas, W 40-14

Oct. 7: vs. Oklahoma, L 34-30

Oct. 21: at Houston, W 31-24

Oct. 28: vs. BYU, W 35-6

Nov. 4: vs. Kansas State, W 33-30

Nov. 11: at TCU, W 29-26

Nov. 18: at Iowa State, W 26-16

Nov. 24: vs. Texas Tech, 57-7

