What channel is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Aggies game

Texas A&M football returns to action against South Carolina at home on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC) look to rebound against the struggling Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4) after suffering back-to-back losses to Alabama and Tennessee before their bye week. Last season, Texas A&M fell to South Carolina 30-24 in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

Quarterback Max Johnson will look to get back on track after throwing two interceptions and completing only 16 of 34 pass attempts for 223 yards and two interceptions against the Volunteers on Oct. 14. The left-handed passer also struggled against the Crimson Tide, completing 14 of 25 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

South Carolina meanwhile has lost three consecutive games and must win at least four of its next five games to reach bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks are led by fifth-year quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has thrown for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns to five interceptions while completing 70.8% of his passes.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M-South Carolina will air live on ESPN with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Texas A&M-South Carolina will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 28, from Kyle Field in College Station.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26

Spread: Texas A&M (-14.5)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -650 | South Carolina +450

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 11 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 15 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 20 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 19 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 20 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Jacksonville State Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Clemson Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

