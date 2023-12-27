What channel is Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State on today? Time, TV schedule Aggies' Texas Bowl

After a tumultuous year in College Station, Texas A&M's season will come to a close in Houston for the Texas Bowl.

The Aggies, helmed by interim coach Elijah Robinson in his last game before Mike Elko comes to town, will take on former conference rival Oklahoma State in an inter-conference matchup between SEC and Big 12 foes. Texas A&M finished the regular season 7-5 (4-4 mark in SEC play) and fired Jimbo Fisher following a win over Mississippi State.

No. 21 Oklahoma State is led by Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, who has taken up the mantle as the latest Cowboy running back great. If Texas A&M is going to win its bowl game before Robinson moves on to Syracuse and Elko takes over, it will have to make quarterback Alan Bowman beat its defense.

Despite Oklahoma State coming into this game ranked in the final CFP top 25 this game is seen as a tossup. Despite "homefield advantage" being mitigated for Texas A&M due to Oklahoma State's proximity, the talent on the Aggies makes it a hard team to put too far down, even if it never did come together under Fisher.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Wednesday's Texas Bowl meeting between the Aggies and Cowboys will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Texas Bowl start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Cowboys will kick off their bowl game from NRG Stadium in Texas at 8 p.m. CT.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM Tuesday, Dec. 26

Spread: Oklahoma State (-2)

Over/under : 54.5 points

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -130 | Texas A&M +110

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 10 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 17 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 10 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Texas A&M 38, Abilene Christian 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 No. 14 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30* Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State (Houston)

Oklahoma State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15 Saturday, Sept. 16 South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Friday, Oct. 6 Oklahoma State 29, Kansas State 21* Saturday, Oct. 14 Oklahoma State 39, No. 24 Kansas 32* Saturday, Oct. 21 Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34* Saturday, Oct. 28 Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Oklahoma State 27, No. 9 Oklahoma 24* Saturday, Nov. 11 UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3* Saturday, Nov. 18 Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30* Saturday, Nov. 25 Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (OT)* Saturday, Dec. 2 No. 7 Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21** (Arlington, Texas) Wednesday, Dec. 27 vs. Texas A&M (Houston)

