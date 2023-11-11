What channel is Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for Aggies' matchup

A critical sixth season for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M has gone awry over the past month.

After starting 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, the Aggies have lost three of their past four games, dropping in the division standings and raising questions about Fisher's future. That run was punctuated last Saturday with a heartbreaking 38-35 loss at No. 10 Ole Miss, a game in which a 47-yard, game-tying field goal attempt from Randy Bond was blocked as time expired.

They'll look to reverse their fortunes Saturday with a game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field in College Station.

Though Texas A&M had loftier goals in mind when it signed Fisher in 2021 to a fully guaranteed contract worth $94.95 million, it can achieve bowl eligibility with a win against the Bulldogs, which would improve its record to 6-4 on the season.

Given how its opponent's 2023 season has transpired, it's a realistic goal. In their first season under coach Zach Arnett — who was promoted from defensive coordinator following the tragic and unexpected death of Mike Leach in December 2022 — the Bulldogs are 4-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. The second of those marks ties them with Arkansas for last place in the SEC West. Following a 2-0 start, Mississippi State has lost five of its past seven games, capped off by a 24-3 loss last Saturday to Kentucky. The Bulldogs are tied for 100th among 133 FBS teams in scoring offense, averaging just 22.7 points per game.

Mississippi State leads the all-time series between the two programs 9-7, including a 6-5 mark since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State today?

TV channel : ESPN2

Streaming info: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

The Aggies' matchup against the Bulldogs will air nationally on ESPN2. Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Rod Gilmore (analyst) will call the game from the booth, while Lauren Sisler will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the matchup include Watch ESPN, which can be accessed online for anyone with a cable package that includes ESPN2, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State start time

Date : Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Texas A&M and Mississippi State will kick off their SEC West matchup Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread : Texas A&M (-17.5)

Over/under : 43 points

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1000, Mississippi State +625

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 19 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Mississippi State 48, Southeastern Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Mississippi State 31, Arizona 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 14 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, Mississippi State 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 11 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Mississippi State 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, Mississippi State 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 9 Ole Miss* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

