What channel is Texas A&M vs. Miami on today? Time, TV schedule for Aggies' matchup

No. 23 Texas A&M takes on Miami in one of the headlining matchups of college football’s Week 2 schedule.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in hopes of scoring their second consecutive win over the Hurricanes. They earned a 17-9 win in College Station last season.

Texas A&M defeated New Mexico 52-10 in its season opener, led by a standout performance from redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Weigman, who completed 18 of 23 passes for 236 yards and five touchdowns in his fifth career start. The Hurricanes are coming off a 38-3 victory of Miami (Ohio).

Here’s everything you need to know about Texas A&M’s matchup vs. Miami, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

MORE: Watch Texas A&M-Miami live with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Miami on today?

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ABC. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. Miami start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Start time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Texas A&M and Miami are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Texas A&M vs. Miami betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 5

Spread: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Over/Under: 51

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-200) Miami (+165)

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. New Mexico Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Miami schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Ohio) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 23 Texas A&M Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. Bethune-Cookman Saturday, Sept. 23 at Temple Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Georgia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 16 North Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 21 Clemson* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at North Carolina State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 5 Florida State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisville* Friday, Nov. 24 at Boston College* Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M-Miami channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info