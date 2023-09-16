What channel is Texas A&M vs. Louisiana Monroe on today? Time, TV schedule for Aggies' game

Coming off its first loss of the 2023 college football season, Texas A&M will look to rebound Saturday with a game against Louisiana-Monroe at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

In a 48-33 loss last Saturday at Miami, the then-No. 23 Aggies gave up 451 yards — including 374 passing yards and five touchdowns from Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke — had three turnovers and allowed a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Though it came in a losing effort, wide receiver Evan Stewart, a second-team preseason all-SEC selection, had 11 catches for 142 yards. Through two games, Stewart's 128.5 receiving yards per game rank him fifth among all FBS players.

The defeat dropped Texas A&M out of the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll. The Aggies are fifth among unranked teams also receiving votes.

They'll enter their next game as a significant favorite over Louisiana Monroe, despite what has been a relatively strong start for coach Terry Bowden's team. With victories against Army and Lamar, Louisiana Monroe is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Louisiana Monroe today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M vs. Louisiana Monroe will air on the SEC Network. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Taylor Davis will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Watch ESPN and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. Louisiana Monroe start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Warhawks will kick off Saturday's meeting in College Station at 3 p.m. CT.

Texas A&M vs. Louisiana Monroe betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Spread: Texas A&M (-36.5)

Over/under: 53.5 points

Texas A&M 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Louisiana Monroe Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 9 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 14 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Louisiana Monroe 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 ULM 17, Army 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 ULM 24, Lamar 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 23 BYE Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Appalachian State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. South Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Texas State* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Georgia Southern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Arkansas State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Southern Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Troy* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisiana Lafayette* Saturday, Dec. 2 Sun Belt championship game

