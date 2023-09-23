What channel is Texas A&M vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for Aggies' Week 4 game

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season will see Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) open conference play at home against Auburn (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday.

The Aggies are coming off a 47-3 get-right win over Louisiana-Monroe last week. after suffering a 48-33 defeat to Miami in Week 2. The Tigers haven't had the prettiest nonconference performances but still open up SEC play by heading into College Station with an undefeated record and a Power Five road victory over Cal.

A&M quarterback Connor Weigman will look to improve on his start against Auburn last season, when he completed only 14 of 36 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Weigman's start against the Tigers was only the second of his career, and the former five-star recruit has been solid in his first full season as the starter in 2023: He has 909 passing yards and eight touchdowns on a 70.5 completion percentage.

Despite a rough showing vs. Samford in Week 3, Auburn will likely deploy a high-powered rushing attack that ranks18th nationally and atop the SEC with 218.3 yards per game (215.7).That includes from Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne, who leads the team with 140 rushing yards on 22 carries. Thorne has also completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 517 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. Backup quarterback Robby Ashford also factors in the run game, leading the team with four rushing touchdowns.

MORE: Watch Texas A&M-Auburn live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Auburn on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M-Auburn will air on ESPN with play-by-play commentator Bob Wischusen and analyst Robert Griffin III in the booth. Kris Budden will report from the sideline.

Streaming options include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Aggies and Tigers are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday from Kyle Field in College Station.

More: When Jimbo Fisher and Hugh Freeze meet, any gurus left? | Toppmeyer

Texas A&M vs. Auburn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 20

Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)

Over/under: 52.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-300) | Auburn (+240)

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Auburn schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 13 LSU* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 16 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 12 Alabama* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M-Auburn channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info