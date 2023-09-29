What channel is Texas A&M vs. Arkansas on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Aggies-Razorbacks

Texas A&M football heads into its second SEC matchup of the season a new quarterback.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Max Johnson is taking over starting duties for the Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) when they face Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday after former starter Conner Weigman went down with a lower-leg injury last weekend. Weigman is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Johnson entered against Auburn and completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-10 win. The left-handed passer also started 14 games at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2022 season, throwing for 2,884 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) are coming off a 34-31 loss to LSU, which made a game-winning field goal just before the clock expired. Arkansas is led by quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has completed 76 of 108 passes for 918 yards with nine touchdowns this season. He also has 128 rushing yards and a TD.

Here's everything you need to know for Texas A&M's game vs. Arkansas on Saturday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more how to watch information:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Arkansas on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M-Arkansas will air live on SEC Network, with streaming options available on the ESPN app, SEC Network+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Texas A&M-Arkansas will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 30, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29.

Spread: Texas A&M (-6.5)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -225 | Arkansas +185

Texas A&M 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 12 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 20 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 16 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 13 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Arkansas 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Arkansas 28, Kent State 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYU 38, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 23 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida International Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

