What channel is Texas A&M vs. Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 SEC game

Jimbo Fisher faces his old mentor Nick Saban, in College Station this weekend as No. 10 Alabama takes on Texas A&M.

The 4-1 Aggies are 2-0 in SEC play for the first time under Fisher, though they will have a staunch test to move to 3-0 for the first time: Starting quarterback Conner Weigman is out for the season due to a leg injury, although Max Johnson has himself to be more than capable sin the starting role, completing 37 of 59 passes (62.7 percent) for 436 yards and six touchdowns to one interception.

The Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) have locked in on Jalen Milroe as their starting quarterback. Milroe rushed for two touchdowns and threw for 164 yards on 10-of-12 passing in their first road game of the season at Mississippi State in Week 5.

A win over Alabama would propel Texas A&M to the top of a crowded SEC West. Here's how you can watch the Aggies take on the Crimson Tide:

Watch: Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Alabama vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming info: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M will air live on CBS. Fans looking to stream the game can do so on Paramount+, or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Alabama vs. Texas A&M start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Alabama vs. Texas A&M will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT from Kyle Field.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3

Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Over/under: 47.5

Moneyline: Alabama -145 | Texas A&M +120

Texas A&M 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 23 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Alabama 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 23 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 20 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn*

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M-Alabama channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info