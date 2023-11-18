What channel is Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian today? Time, TV schedule for Week 12 game

Texas A&M is coming off its most dominant win of the season, but there's an air of uncertainty around the Aggies as they prepare to play Abilene Christian in their penultimate regular season game.

Jimbo Fisher was fired on Sunday after Texas A&M's 51-10 win over Mississippi State, and interim coach Elijah Robinson will be on the sideline against the Wildcats. It's the last home game at Kyle Field for the Aggies this season before playing LSU during Rivalry Week.

MORE: Watch Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Texas A&M is already bowl eligible this year, so it's now looking to pad its resume toward a higher-tier postseason game. Abilene Christian is looking to move to 6-5 on the year. The bigger question surrounding the Aggies is who will possibly replace Fisher in College Station in 2024.

Before that, however, there's football to play. With that, here's everything you need to know about Texas A&M's Week 12 game vs. ACU, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian today?

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian will stream exclusively on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Options to watch include a cable login that includes the SEC Network as part of your cable package and an ESPN+ subscription.

Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Aggies and Wildcats game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT from Kyle Field in College Station.

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M football needs to realize there are some things money can't buy

Texas A&M football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 10 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 17 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17* Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 10 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 15 LSU*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas A&M-Abilene Christian channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info