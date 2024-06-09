What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule for super regional Game 2

Texas A&M is one game away from making its second College World Series appearance in three years. But the Aggies will have to win Game 2 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional without arguably their best player.

The No. 3 nationally seeded Aggies overcame a 6-2 deficit to beat Oregon 10-6 on Saturday, but lost Braden Montgomery for the remainder of the season, Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle told reporters after the game. The first-year Stanford transfer and top-10 projected MLB draft pick hurt his lower leg as he slid awkwardly into home in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday.

Whether the Aggies are able to overcome the loss of Montgomery to sweep the Ducks on Sunday remains to be seen. Should Texas A&M drop Game 2 of the super regional, it will proceed to a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday, with the winner advancing to Omaha, Nebraska for the CWS.

Here's how to watch Game 2 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional between Texas A&M and Oregon, including time, TV channel, streaming options and more:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Oregon on today?

Game 2 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional will air on ESPN2. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a cable login). Other options include Fubo, which offers a free trial, and ESPN+.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Oregon start time

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

First pitch for Texas A&M vs. Oregon is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT from Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M baseball odds vs. Oregon

Odds courtesy BetMGM as of Sunday at 8:30 a.m. CT

Spread: Texas A&M (-3.5)

Total: 13.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-300) | Oregon (+200)

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M baseball's super regional schedule. For the Aggies' full baseball schedule, click here.

Saturday, June 8 (Game 1): Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9 (Game 2): No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon | 6:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Monday, June 10 (Game 3)*: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon

* If necessary

