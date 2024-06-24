What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today? Time, TV channel for College World Series Game 3

Texas A&M baseball faces Tennessee on Monday night in a winner-take-all game for the national championship.

The No. 3 Aggies defeated the No. 1 Vols 9-5 on Saturday night before turning around and falling 4-1 on Sunday, forcing the if-necessary game in the College World Series final. It all comes down to one final game for both schools looking for their first ever national championship in baseball.

Texas A&M took an early 1-0 lead on Sunday after Jace LaViolette's solo home run in the first inning, but the Aggies were blanked in the final eight frames. The Vols finally got on the board in the seventh inning after Dylan Dreiling's clutch two-run home run, before Cal Stark added two insurance runs in the eighth inning on another home run.

The Aggies will turn to Justin Lamkin for Game 3, with top relievers Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck available after both received rest on Sunday.

Here's how to watch Texas A&M's final game against Tennessee on Monday:

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Game 3 of the CWS final will air live on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee start time

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Texas A&M's game against Tennessee is set for 6 p.m. CT on Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, June 23

Spread: Tennessee (-1.5)

Over/under: 10.5 runs

Moneyline: Tennessee (-225) | Texas A&M (+165)

Texas A&M baseball 2024 schedule

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. For the Aggies' full 2024 college baseball schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 1 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: (3) Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: (3) Texas A&M 5, (2) Kentucky 1

Wednesday, June 19: (3) Texas A&M 6, Florida 0

CWS championship series

Saturday, June 22: (3) Texas A&M 9, (1) Tennessee 5 (TAMU leads 1-0)

Sunday, June 23: (1) Tennessee 4, (3) Texas A&M 1

Monday, June 24: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

