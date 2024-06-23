What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for College World Series Game 2

A tournament that began nine days ago with eight teams harboring championship dreams is now down to two teams.

By the end of the day Sunday, there could be just one left standing.

Following the first game of their championship series at the 2024 College World Series, No. 3 Texas A&M baseball and No. 1 Tennessee will reconvene at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska for the second game of a best-of-three series.

With a victory, the Aggies will win the NCAA title, the first in program history.

On Saturday night, Texas A&M took the first game of the series, 9-5, in a game that stretched nearly four hours. Despite the length of the game, the Aggies stayed hot throughout, scoring two runs in both the first and seventh innings. But it was a five-run third inning, spurred by two errors from the Vols, that proved the ultimate difference-maker in Game 1.

The Volunteers' comeback attempt proved to be a legitimate threat, with Tennessee scoring three runs on back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut into the Aggies' lead. Those were the last runs by either team on Saturday, as reliever Evan Aschenbeck came on to bring the game to its conclusion, striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced to give the Aggies a 1-0 advantage at the CWS.

Can Texas A&M hold on for one more victory and finish off a 10-0 run in the postseason? Or will Tennessee be triumphant on Sunday, forcing a winner-take-all Game 3 in Omaha?

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today?

The second game of the CWS championship series between the Aggies and Volunteers will air on ABC. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst) and Chris Burke (analyst) will be on the call while Kris Budden will serve as the on-field reporter.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN+ and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee start time

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 1 p.m. CT

First pitch between Texas A&M and Tennessee in the second game of the CWS championship series is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday at 11 p.m. CT

Spread: Tennessee (-1.5)

Over/under: 10.5 runs

Moneyline: Tennessee (-225) | Texas A&M (+165)

Texas A&M baseball 2024 schedule

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. To view the Aggies' full 2024 schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling State 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (11 Innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

CWS finals

Sunday, June 23: (3) Texas A&M vs. (1) Tennessee

Monday, June 24: (1) Tennessee vs. (3) Texas A&M

