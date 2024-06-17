What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for College World Series game

Jace LaViolette saved Texas A&M baseball from playing in an elimination game on Monday, robbing Florida's Cade Kurland of a two-run home run on Saturday.

Now, the No. 3 overall seed Aggies will face another SEC rival, No. 2 overall seed Kentucky, in the winner's bracket with a chance to move one step closer to the College World Series championship series. Despite a lengthy weather delay on Saturday, A&M jumped on UF pitcher Liam Peterson for three runs in the first three innings and then held on for the victory.

MORE: Buy College World Series tickets with StubHub

Aggies pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and four walks against the Gators' dangerous lineup, with one of them being a walk of Jac Caglianone in the ninth inning. Chris Cortez picked up his 10th season victory and Evan Aschenbeck collected his 10th save. The Aggies have won six in a row.

It took extra innings, but a walk-off home run by Mitchell Daly helped Kentucky beat NC State in its CWS opener after Ryan Nicholson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. The Wildcats are playing in their first-ever CWS in program history.

The Aggies are 13-8 against Kentucky all time, including taking two out of three games on the road in Lexington, Kentucky, this season. The teams have never faced one another in the postseason.

Here's how to watch the matchup between Texas and Kentucky in the College World Series winner's bracket, including time, TV channel, streaming options and more:

MORE: Watch the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament College World Series with Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Kentucky on today?

Texas A&M and Kentucky's game from the winner's bracket will be broadcast on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login), Fubo, which offers a free trial, and ESPN+.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Kentucky start time

Date : Monday, June 17

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Texas will play Kentucky in the winner's bracket of the College World Series double-elimination game for both teams at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Monday at 6 p.m. CT.

Texas A&M baseball 2024 schedule

Below is Texas A&M's 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule. For the Aggies' full baseball schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Monday, June 17: vs. No. 2 Kentucky

Kentucky baseball 2024 schedule

Below is Kentucky's 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule. For the Wildcats' full baseball schedule, click here.

Lexington Regional

Friday, May 31 : Kentucky 10, Western Michigan 8

Saturday, June 1: Kentucky 6, Illinois 1

Sunday, June 2: Kentucky 5, Indiana State 0

Lexington Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: Kentucky 10, Oregon State 0

Sunday, June 9: Kentucky 3, Oregon State 2

College World Series

Saturday, June 15: Kentucky 5, NC State 4

Monday, June 17: vs. No. 2 Kentucky

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M-Kentucky channel today: Time, TV schedule for College World Series game