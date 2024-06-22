What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for College World Series Game 1

Texas A&M baseball looks to continue its impressive postseason run Saturday, and it will do so while chasing more history.

The No. 3 national seed Aggies will open up the College World Series championship series Saturday against No. 1 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. It is the farthest Texas A&M has made it in the College World Series both in program history and under Jim Schlossnagle.

Texas A&M is coming off its 12th shutout of the season, taking down Florida 6-0 Wednesday in the CWS semifinals. Gavin Grahovac and Kaeden Kent went a combined 4-for-8 at the plate with two RBIs, two runs scored and two extra-base hits against the Gators.

In its lone matchup of the season against the Vols, Texas A&M fell to Tennessee 7-4 in the SEC Tournament.

With a series win over the Vols, the Aggies would become the first Texas A&M major men's sports program to win a national championship since 1939, according to D1 baseball's Kendall Rogers.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Aggies takes on Tennessee in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series Saturday, including time, TV channel, streaming options and more:

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Tennessee on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app | ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

ESPN will air Texas A&M's game against Tennessee in the College World Series championship series on Saturday. You can stream the game on the ESPN app by logging in with your TV provider credentials, on ESPN+ or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and provides a free trial to select users.

Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (color analyst), Chris Burke (color analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline reporter) will have the call on ESPN.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Volunteers will square off on Saturday, June 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas A&M baseball 2024 schedule

Below is Texas A&M's postseason schedule. To view the Aggies' full 2024 schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: (3) Texas A&M 8, Grambling State 0

Saturday, June 1: (3) Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (Final 11 Innings)

Sunday, June 2: (3) Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: (3) Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Sunday, June 9: (3) Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

College World Series

