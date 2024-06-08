What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs. Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule for super regional game

Texas A&M baseball is set to host Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional with a shot at reaching the College World Series.

The No. 3 overall seed Aggies (47-13) host the Ducks (40-18) starting Saturday in a best-of-three-game series from Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. The winner of the series advances to the College World Series in Ohama, Nebraska.

Texas A&M won all three of its games against Grambling (8-0), rival Texas (4-2, 11 innings) and Louisiana (9-4) to advance out of the College Station Regional. Ali Camarillo hit a solo home run against the Ragin' Cajuns to give Texas A&M a new program record for most home runs in a season (129).

Oregon ― a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional ― beat San Diego 5-4 in 11 innings before beating host UC Santa Barbara twice (2-1 and 3-0) to advance to the super regional round. The Ducks have won eight of their last 10 games, with both losses coming in the Pac-12 Tournament.

According to the Texas A&M baseball media guide, the Ducks and Aggies have never faced off on the baseball diamond. Here's what you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M baseball take on Oregon in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament on Saturday:

What channel is Texas A&M vs. Oregon on today?

The first game of the best-of-three-game series between the Aggies and Ducks will be broadcast on ESPN2. The game can be streamed on the ESPN app (with a cable login), ESPN+ or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Texas A&M baseball vs. Oregon start time

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Texas A&M and Oregon will square off in Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday from Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M 2024 baseball schedule

Below is the Bryan-College Station Super Regional schedule. For Texas A&M's full 2024 schedule, click here.

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Oregon | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: Texas A&M vs. Oregon | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+ | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Monday, June 10

Game 3: Texas A&M vs. Oregon | TBD | TBD

