What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Florida on today? Time, TV channel for College World Series game

Texas A&M baseball is back in the College World Series for the second time in three seasons.

The No. 3 national seed Aggies were able to fend off Oregon in the College Station Super Regional, mounting comebacks in both wins despite losing star outfielder Braden Montgomery to injury in the first inning of the series-opening game.

MORE: Watch Texas A&M in the College World Series live with Fubo (free trial)

Texas A&M is bringing momentum into the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, as the Aggies scored nine runs in the seventh inning against the Ducks while facing an 8-4 deficit. The inning was powered by a grand slam from Kaeden Kent, the son of former MLB MVP Jeff Kent.

The Aggies open the CWS against Southeastern Conference foe Florida, who upset its way through the Stillwater Regional and Clemson Super Regional.

Here's how to watch Texas A&M's CWS-opening game on Saturday:

REQUIRED READING: CWS bracket: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, scores for NCAA baseball tournament games

What channel is Texas A&M baseball vs Florida on today?

Texas A&M's game against Florida will air live on ESPN, with streaming options available on the ESPN app (via a cable login). Other streaming options include ESPN+ and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas A&M baseball vs Florida start time

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 6 p.m. CT

First pitch for the Aggies' game against Florida is set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

MORE: Buy College World Series tickets with StubHub

Texas A&M baseball schedule 2024

Below is Texas A&M's 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule. For the Aggies' full schedule, click here.

Bryan-College Station Regional

Friday, May 31: Texas A&M 8, Grambling 0

Saturday, June 1: Texas A&M 4, Texas 2 (11 innings)

Sunday, June 2: Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4

Bryan-College Station Super Regional

Sunday, June 9: Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9

Saturday, June 8: Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

College World Series

Friday, June 14: vs. Oregon

Florida baseball schedule 2024

Below is Florida's 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule. For the Gators' full schedule, click here.

Stillwater Regional

Friday, May 31 : Florida 5, Nebraska 2

Saturday, June 1: Oklahoma State 7, Florida 1

Sunday, June 2: Florida 17, Nebraska 11

Sunday, June 2: Florida 5, Oklahoma State 2

Monday, June 3: Florida 4, Oklahoma State 2

Clemson Super Regional

Saturday, June 8: Florida 10, Clemson 7

Sunday, June 9: Florida 11, Clemson 10 (13 innings)

College World Series

Friday, June 14: vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas A&M-Florida channel, time, TV schedule for College World Series game