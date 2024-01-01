What channel is Texas football vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for Sugar Bowl

Texas football is gearing up for its first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff as it takes on No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

The No. 3 Longhorns (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) jumped into the top four following their 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game in which quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for over 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas will have its hands full with Huskies (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12) and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who led the nation with 4,218 passing yards this season along with 33 passing touchdowns in his sixth collegiate season.

The Longhorns have won seven consecutive games since falling to then-No. 12 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in early October on a last-second touchdown. Ewers, who missed two games due to injury this season, has completed 248 of his 351 pass attempts this season for 3,161 yards with 21 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The second-year starting quarterback has also delivered in Texas' most important games this season, also passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' 34-24 road win over Alabama in September.

Here's how to watch Texas' game against Washington for a spot in the national championship, including time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is Texas vs. Washington on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas-Washington will air live on ESPN, with streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas vs. Washington kickoff time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 7:45 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Texas vs. Washington will kick off from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 7:45 p.m. CT.

Texas vs. Washington betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 30

Spread: Texas (-3.5)

Over/under: 63.5

Moneyline: Texas (-175) | Washington (+145)

Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas 37, Rice 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas 31, Wyoming 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 6* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas 40, Kansas 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 12 Oklahoma 34, Texas 31* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Texas 31, Houston 24* Saturday, Oct. 28 Texas 35, BYU 6* Saturday, Nov. 4 Texas 33, Kansas State 30* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas 29, TCU 26* Saturday, Nov. 18 Texas 26, Iowa State 16* Friday, Nov. 24 Texas 57, Texas Tech 7* Saturday, Dec. 2 Texas 49, No. 18 Oklahoma State 21 (Big 12 championship) Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 2 Washington (Sugar Bowl)

Washington schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Washington 56, Boise State 19 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington 43, Tulsa 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Washington 41, Michigan State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Washington 59, Cal 32 * Saturday, Sept. 30 Washington 31, Arizona 24* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Washington 36, No. 8 Oregon 33* Saturday, Oct. 21 Washington 15, Arizona State 7 * Saturday, Oct. 28 Washington 42, Stanford 33* Saturday, Nov. 4 Washington 52, No. 20 USC 42* Saturday, Nov. 11 Washington 35, No. 18 Utah 28* Saturday, Nov. 18 Washington 22, No. 11 Oregon State 20* Saturday, Nov. 25 Washington 24, Washington State 21* Friday, Dec. 1 Washington 34, No. 5 Oregon 31 (Pac-12 championship) Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 3 Texas (Sugar Bowl)

