What channel is Texas basketball vs Colorado State on today? Time, TV for first-round game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can the Colorado State men's basketball team pull off an upset?

The Rams were resounding in a First Four NCAA Tournament win over Virginia to set up a matchup in the first round vs Texas.

The Longhorns are a No. 7 seed and the Rams are a No. 10.

Here is how to watch the Colorado State vs. Texas basketball game on Thursday:

What time does Colorado State play Texas basketball in NCAA Tournament first-round game?

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 4:50 p.m. MT/6:50 p.m. ET

What channel is Colorado State basketball vs Texas in March Madness first-round game?

The first-round NCAA Tournament game between Colorado State and Texas basketball teams can be seen on TNT.

More: Watch Colorado State basketball vs. Texas in March Madness on SLING TV (subscribe today)

How to find TNT for NCAA Tournament

Here are channel listings for TNT in Colorado:

Dish: Ch. 138

Xfinity: Varies depending on location (Channels 29, 40, 60 are TNT in various Colorado locations)

DirecTV: Ch. 245

Fort Collins Connexion: Ch. 194

For streaming, TNT is also available on: YouTube TV, iOS App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

What's the betting line for Texas basketball vs Colorado State in NCAA Tournament?

Texas is a consensus 2.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What channel is Colorado State vs Texas basketball NCAA Tournament on today?