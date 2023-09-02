What channel is Tennessee vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' 2023 opener

Can No. 10 Tennessee's 2023 season match the 11-2 campaign Josh Heupel and the Vols enjoyed last year? Saturday's Week 1 matchup vs. Virginia in Nashville could go a long way in determining just how well this team follows that 2022 breakthrough.

Tennessee enters Saturday's meeting with the Cavaliers as a heavy favorite — and with some surprising bad blood: Athletic director Danny White publicly refuted Virginia coach Tony Elliott's assertion he turned down an offer to coach the Vols football team. But there's more to the teams' meeting than off-field storylines.

Joe Milton is the starter at quarterback, taking over an offense that enjoyed an explosion of points under former QB Hendon Hooker in 2022. The latter completed 229 of 329 passes in 2022 (69.6 percent) for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The offense is now Milton's to lead after combining to throw for 1,346 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021-22.

But what about heralded freshman Nico Iamaleava? He enters the Vols' program as the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Whether he plays vs. the Cavaliers likely depends on Milton's performance, but Tennessee faithful doubtless will want to see how the presumed QB of the future plays (if given the opportunity).

MORE: Watch Tennessee vs. Virginia live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's 2023 season opener vs. Virginia, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Virginia on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Tennessee vs. Virginia will air nationally on ABC. Joe Tessitore (play-by-play) and Jesse Palmer (analyst) will call the game from the booth, and Katie George will act as the sideline reporter. Streaming options include the ESPN app (provided you have your cable login handy) and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Virginia start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Start time: Noon ET

REQUIRED READING: What we need to see from Tennessee football against Virginia

The Tennessee-Virginia game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee vs. Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 1

Spread: Tennessee (-28)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -5000 | Virginia +1350

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 25 Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

VOLS' CFP HOPES: The six teams that could break through and make their first College Football Playoff

Virginia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. No. 10 Tennessee (Nashville) Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. James Madison Friday, Sept. 15 at Maryland Friday, Sept. 22 vs. NC State* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Boston College* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. William & Mary Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 20 North Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Miami* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Georgia Tech* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Louisville* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Duke* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC championship game (Charlotte, N.C.)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Virginia channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info