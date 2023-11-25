What channel is Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 13 game

Tennessee football's season concludes Saturday with a game against Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols (7-4, 3-4 SEC) lost 38-10 against No. 1 Georgia in a game that showcased the Bulldogs' surging passing game and Tennessee's struggling offense against quality defenses.

UT won't be facing a quality defense on Saturday. The Commodores, coming off an open date, have allowed 31 or more points in nine straight games, all losses.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Vanderbilt, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Dave Neal and Derek Mason will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Taylor Davis reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

JOIN THE TEXT GROUP! Hey, Tennessee football fans! Join our Vols texting group with reporter Adam Sparks

The Tennessee-Vanderbilt game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Tennessee -27

Money line: Tennessee -5000, Vanderbilt +1400

Over/under: 56.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina W 40-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 OPEN --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M W 20-13 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama L 34-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky W 33-27 Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn W 59-3 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri L 36-7 Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia L 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt ---

SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee football vs Vanderbilt: Our score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 Hawaii W 35-28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama A&M W 47-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wake Forest L 36-20 Saturday, Sept. 16 at UNLV L 40-37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky L 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida L 38-14 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia L 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ole Miss L 33-7 Saturday, Nov. 4 Auburn L 31-15 Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina L 47-6 Saturday, Nov. 18 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Tennessee ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Vanderbilt channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info