What channel is Tennessee vs. UTSA on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 4 game
Tennessee football rebounds from last week's loss at Florida with a non-conference game against UTSA on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
The Vols failed its first difficult test of the season in a 29-16 loss to the Gators. Despite outgaining Florida, Tennessee fell behind 26-7 by halftime and only put together two second-half scoring drives.
UTSA lost at home to Army last Friday without starting quarterback Frank Harris, who is a game-time decision for Saturday's game with turf toe.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. UTSA, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee vs. UTSA on today?
TV channel: SEC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)
Tennessee vs. UTSA will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Dave Neal and Derek Mason will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Taylor Davis reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Tennessee vs. UTSA start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
The Tennessee-UTSA game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee vs. UTSA betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22
Spread: Tennessee -23.5
Money line: Tennessee -1400, Florida +800
Over/under: 60.5 points
Tennessee schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Virginia in Nashville
W 49-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
Austin Peay
W 30-13
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Florida
L 29-16
Saturday, Sept. 23
UTSA
---
Saturday, Sept. 30
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Alabama
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Kentucky
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Missouri
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
Georgia
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
Vanderbilt
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
---
UTSA schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
at Houston
L 17-14
Saturday, Sept. 9
Texas State
W 20-13
Friday, Sept. 15
Army
L 37-29
Saturday, Sept. 23
Charlotte
---
Saturday, Sept. 30
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Temple
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
---
Saturday, Oct. 21
at FAU
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
East Carolina
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
at North Texas
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
Rice
---
Friday, Nov. 17
---
Nov. 24 or 25
at Tulane
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
AAC championship game
---
