What channel is Tennessee vs. UTSA on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 4 game

Tennessee football rebounds from last week's loss at Florida with a non-conference game against UTSA on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

The Vols failed its first difficult test of the season in a 29-16 loss to the Gators. Despite outgaining Florida, Tennessee fell behind 26-7 by halftime and only put together two second-half scoring drives.

UTSA lost at home to Army last Friday without starting quarterback Frank Harris, who is a game-time decision for Saturday's game with turf toe.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. UTSA, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. UTSA on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Tennessee vs. UTSA will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Dave Neal and Derek Mason will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Taylor Davis reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. UTSA start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-UTSA game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. UTSA betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22

Spread: Tennessee -23.5

Money line: Tennessee -1400, Florida +800

Over/under: 60.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA --- Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

UTSA schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Houston L 17-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas State W 20-13 Friday, Sept. 15 Army L 37-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 Charlotte --- Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 7 at Temple --- Saturday, Oct. 14 UAB --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at FAU --- Saturday, Oct. 28 East Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at North Texas --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Rice --- Friday, Nov. 17 South Florida --- Nov. 24 or 25 at Tulane --- Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC championship game ---

