What channel is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 7 game

Tennessee football returns from the bye week to face Texas A&M on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols won against South Carolina two weeks ago in their last game and should be well rested for Saturday. The Aggies lost 26-20 to Alabama in a tough home defeat last week.

Saturday's game is very important for the Vols, who travel to Alabama and Kentucky to finish the October slate.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Texas A&M, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

JOIN THE TEXT GROUP! Hey, Tennessee football fans! Join our Vols texting group with reporter Adam Sparks

The Tennessee-Texas A&M game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Tennessee -3

Money line: Tennessee -155, Texas A&M +130

Over/under: 54.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina W 40-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

CHECKER NEYLAND: How to wear your Vols pride right for Saturday's Tennessee football game

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 New Mexico W 52-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami (Fla.) L 48-33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisiana Monroe W 47-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Auburn W 27-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Arkansas in Arlington, Texas W 34-22 Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama L 26-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ole Miss --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Mississippi State --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Abilene Christian --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Charlotte) ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Texas A&M channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info