What channel is Tennessee vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 5 game

Tennessee football faces South Carolina on Saturday in Neyland Stadium with a chance to avenge last year's upset in Columbia.

The Vols are 0-1 in the SEC after the loss at Florida and cannot afford a loss inside of the division in keeping up with Georgia and the rest of the East.

The Gamecocks won over Mississippi State at home last week to even their SEC record to 1-1. South Carolina has road games at Mizzou and Texas A&M over the next month, too.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. South Carolina, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Tennessee vs. South Carolina will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-South Carolina game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29

Spread: Tennessee -12.5

Money line: Tennessee -450, South Carolina +340

Over/under: 60.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina in Charlotte L 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Furman W 47-21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Mississippi State W 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Jacksonville State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Charlotte) ---

