What channel is Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Tennessee basketball was placed in the Midwest Region as the No. 2 seed and will face 15th-seed Saint Peter's on Thursday on TNT to open the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols (24-8) had a chance to wrap up a potential No. 1 seed if they had played well in the SEC Tournament, but UT dropped to a 2 seed after losing to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals last Friday.

Coach Rick Barnes' team enters the tournament on a two-game losing streak, the Vols' first losing streak since November, but does feature SEC player of the year Dalton Knecht as well as guard Zakai Zeigler, who had a team-high 20 points against Mississippi State.

MORE: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Saint Peter's in March Madness on SLING TV (subscribe today)

Tennessee players walk on the court near the end of an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Last season, Tennessee reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, beating Duke in the second round before losing to Florida Atlantic. In nine seasons in Knoxville, Barnes has never advanced past the Sweet 16.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Saint Peter's on today?

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's NCAA Tournament start time

Date : Thursday, March 21

Time : 9:20 p.m., ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's odds in March Madness

Spread: Tennessee -21.5

Over/under: 129.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -3000, Saint Peter's +1400

Betting lines from BetMGM.

MARCH MADNESS 12 sports bars in Knoxville where you can watch Tennessee

Tennessee Vols' schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Tennessee's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Tennessee 92, Auburn 84

Saturday, March 2: Tennessee 81, Alabama 74

Wednesday, March 6: Tennessee 66, South Carolina 59

Saturday, March 9: Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81

Friday, March 15: Mississippi State 73, Tennessee 56 (SEC Tournament)

RICK BARNES Why Rick Barnes was smiling about potential Tennessee basketball vs Texas March Madness game

Saint Peter's schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Saint Peter's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Thursday, March 7: Rider 61, Saint Peter's 56

Saturday, March 9: Quinnipiac 89, Saint Peter's 74

Thursday, March 14: Saint Peter's 50, Rider 48 (MAAC Tournament)

Friday, March 15: Saint Peter's 62, Quinnipiac 60 (MAAC Tournament)

Saturday, March 16: Saint Peter's 68, Fairfield 63 (MAAC Championship)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Saint Peter's channel, time, TV schedule for March Madness