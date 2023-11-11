What channel is Tennessee vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule in college football Week 11

Tennessee still has an outside shot at reaching the SEC Championship Game, but the Vols have to get through Missouri first to cement themselves as the second-best team in the SEC East ahead of next week's showdown with No. 2 Georgia.

Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play at Missouri (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday. The Tigers gave Georgia (9-0, 6-0) all it could handle last week. Now, the Vols hit the road to play one of the SEC's most unexpected contenders.

Brady Cook has emerged as one of the SEC's best quarterbacks, ranking fourth in the conference with 2,471 yards, and running back Cody Schrader is the SEC's leading rusher with 919 yards.

But the Tennessee offense and defense have both been formidable this season. The Vols rank 13th in the nation in total offense, averaging 466.4 yards per game, and 21st in total defense, allowing 319.6 yards per game.

Can Joe Milton lead Tennessee to a big road win and stay in position for a potential championship game berth and New Year's Six bowl appearance?

Here's how to watch and find out:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Missouri on today?

Tennessee vs. Missouri will air live on CBS. Fans looking to stream the game can go to Paramount+, CBS' in house streaming service, or to Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Missouri is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Tennessee vs. Missouri betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread: Tennessee (-3)

Money line: Tennessee -150 | Kentucky +125

Over/under: 58 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Tennessee 59, Kentucky 3 Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee football vs Missouri: Our score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Missouri schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Missouri 34, South Carolina 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 12 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

