What channel is Tennessee vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' exhibition

The 2023-24 men’s college basketball season doesn’t officially tip off for another eight days, but two of the top 10 teams in the sport will be squaring off Sunday.

No. 10 Tennessee will make the trip up to the Breslin Center in East Lansing to play No. 4 Michigan State on Sunday in a charity exhibition.

All funds raised from the matchup will benefit the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, which offers financial assistance and resources to aid relief efforts from the Maui wildfires in August that resulted in at least 99 deaths and nearly $6 billion in damage.

Though it’s in an event that ultimately won’t count toward either team’s record, the Vols will be the highest-ranked nonconference team to visit the Breslin Center since Notre Dame in 2017.

More: Watch Tennessee basketball vs. Michigan State live on Fubo (free trial)

Coach Rick Barnes’ team enters the season with plenty of optimism following last season’s 25-11 finish and Sweet 16 appearance. Leading scorer Santiago Vescovi (12.5 points per game) returns and Zakai Zeigler, the team’s assists leader (5.4 per game), will look to come back strong after tearing his ACL in a Feb. 28 win against Arkansas. The Vols have finished among the top five Division I teams in adjusted defensive efficiency in each of the past three seasons.

They’ll face a stiff challenge from Michigan State, which heads into upcoming season with the same kind of lofty expectations. The Spartans made a surprise run to the Sweet 16 as a No. 7 seed, where they fell just short of an Elite Eight berth in a 98-93 overtime classic against Kansas State. Coach Tom Izzo brings back five of his top six scorers from that team, led by guard Tyson Walker (14.8 points per game).

This will mark the first meeting between Tennessee and Michigan State since the Spartans' 70-69 victory in the 2010 Elite Eight.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

REQUIRED READING: Team USA basketball roster for Lady Vols exhibition includes Brittney Griner, Aliyah Boston

What channel is Tennessee vs. Michigan State today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: FoxSports.com/Fox Sports App, Fubo (free trial)

Tennessee and Michigan State's exhibition will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network, with Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) on the call.

Streaming options for the contest include FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports App, as well as Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Michigan State start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Vols and Spartans will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Tennessee schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Sunday, Oct. 29 at No. 4 Michigan State* Tuesday, Oct. 31 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne* Monday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Tech Friday, Nov. 10 at Wisconsin Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Wofford Monday, Nov. 20 vs. Syracuse (Honolulu)

REQUIRED READING: Why Tasha Butts was 'rock' for Lady Vols basketball 2004 freshman class as a grad assistant

Michigan State schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Wednesday, Oct. 25 Michigan State 85, Hillsdale 43 Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee* Monday, Nov. 6 vs. James Madison Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Southern Indiana Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Duke (Chicago) Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Butler

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Michigan State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info