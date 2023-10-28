What channel is Tennessee vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 9 game
Tennessee football has to bounce back quickly after last weekend's tough second half and loss at Alabama.
The Vols face Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington, and the two teams have identical records. Tennessee has lost its two SEC road games to this point, at the Tide and at Florida.
The Wildcats had an open date last week after losing two in a row, including a mistake-plagued 38-21 loss to Missouri on Oct. 14.
Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Tennessee vs. Kentucky on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)
Kentucky vs. Tennessee will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Mike Monaco and Jesse Palmer will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
The Tennessee-Kentucky game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27
Spread: Tennessee -3.5
Money line: Tennessee -185, Kentucky +150
Over/under: 51.5 points
Tennessee schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Virginia in Nashville
W 49-13
Saturday, Sept. 9
Austin Peay
W 30-13
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Florida
L 29-16
Saturday, Sept. 23
UTSA
W 45-14
Saturday, Sept. 30
W 40-21
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 14
Texas A&M
W 20-13
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Alabama
L 34-20
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Kentucky
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Missouri
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
Georgia
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
Vanderbilt
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
---
Kentucky schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ball State
W 44-14
Saturday, Sept. 9
Eastern Kentucky
W 28-17
Saturday, Sept. 16
W 35-3
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Vanderbilt
W 45-28
Saturday, Sept. 30
Florida
W 33-14
Saturday, Oct. 7
Georgia
L 51-13
Saturday, Oct. 14
Missouri
L 38-21
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
---
Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee
---
Saturday, Nov. 4
---
Saturday, Nov. 11
Alabama
---
Saturday, Nov. 18
at South Carolina
---
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Louisville
---
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
---
