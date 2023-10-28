What channel is Tennessee vs. Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 9 game

Tennessee football has to bounce back quickly after last weekend's tough second half and loss at Alabama.

The Vols face Kentucky on Saturday in Lexington, and the two teams have identical records. Tennessee has lost its two SEC road games to this point, at the Tide and at Florida.

The Wildcats had an open date last week after losing two in a row, including a mistake-plagued 38-21 loss to Missouri on Oct. 14.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Kentucky, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Kentucky on today?

Kentucky vs. Tennessee will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Mike Monaco and Jesse Palmer will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Kentucky game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 27

Spread: Tennessee -3.5

Money line: Tennessee -185, Kentucky +150

Over/under: 51.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina W 40-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M W 20-13 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama L 34-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Ball State W 44-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Eastern Kentucky W 28-17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Akron W 35-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Vanderbilt W 45-28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Florida W 33-14 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia L 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Missouri L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

