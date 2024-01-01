What channel is Tennessee vs. Iowa on today? Time, TV schedule for the Citrus Bowl

Tennessee football gets a first look at Nico Iamaleava in Monday's Citrus Bowl against Iowa in Orlando.

Iamaleava will make his first career start on Monday with Joe Milton opting to prepare for the NFL Draft. It'll be a solid chance for Josh Heupel and the Vols to get a look at the true freshman who could possibly be the starting quarterback in the 2024 season.

Iowa's defense is as tough and stingy as ever (5th in the country in total defense) but as ineffective on offense as ever (last in the country in yards per game).

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Iowa, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Tennessee vs. Iowa will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler will call the game from the booth at Camping World Stadium, with Kayla Burton reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Iowa game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Money line: Tennessee -225, Iowa +185

Over/under: 35.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina W 40-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 OPEN --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M W 20-13 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama L 34-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky W 33-27 Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn W 59-3 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri L 36-7 Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia L 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt W 48-24 Monday, Jan. 1 vs. Iowa (Citrus Bowl in Orlando) ---

