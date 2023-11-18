What channel is Tennessee vs. Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 12 game

Tennessee football has a tall task in No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) are coming off a disappointing road loss at Missouri. The team's home/road splits continue to be a feature of the 2023 Vols, Joe Milton included.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) stomped Ole Miss last week and is in good position ahead of the SEC Championship Game in two weeks.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Georgia, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Georgia on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Tennessee vs. Georgia will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Georgia game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Georgia -9.5

Money line: Tennessee +280, Georgia -375

Over/under: 58.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina W 40-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 OPEN --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M W 20-13 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama L 34-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky W 33-27 Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn W 59-3 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri L 36-7 Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt ---

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 UT Martin W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ball State W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 South Carolina W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 UAB W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Kentucky W 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt W 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida in Jacksonville W 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 Missouri W 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 Ole Miss W 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

