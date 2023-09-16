What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 3 game

Tennessee football returns to its house of horrors on Saturday for the game against Florida at The Swamp.

The Vols' 30-13 win vs. Austin Peay last week was underwhelming enough for the team to hold a players-only meeting. Still, Tennessee is 2-0 and is in OK position heading into SEC play.

Florida lost at Utah to open the season, then dominated McNeese State last weekend. Second-year coach Billy Napier is looking to avoid a 0-2 record against the Vols after two tries. The Gators have won the last nine meetings against Tennessee in The Swamp.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's SEC opener vs. Florida, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Tennessee vs. Florida will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Florida game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET from The Swamp.

Tennessee vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Tennessee -7

Money line: Tennessee -250, Florida +200

Over/under: 58.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida --- Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA --- Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 McNeese State W 49-7 Friday, Sept. 15 Tennessee --- Friday, Sept. 22 Charlotte --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Georgia in Jacksonville --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas --- Thursday, Nov. 9 at LSU --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

