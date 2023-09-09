What channel is Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 2 game

Tennessee football returns to Neyland Stadium for the 2023 home opener against Austin Peay on Saturday.

The Vols won 49-13 against ACC foe Virginia last Saturday in Nashville to open the season. Next week's trip to Florida looms large in Tennessee's September schedule.

Austin Peay lost 49-23 to Southern Illinois to open up its season last Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's 2023 home opener vs. Austin Peay, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on today?

TV channel: No TV

Streaming: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay will stream nationally on SEC Network+. Justin Kutcher and Dave Steckel will call the game from the booth. Streaming options include SEC Network+ on the ESPN app (provided you have your cable login handy) and ESPN+, ESPN's standalone subscription service.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

The Tennessee-Austin Peay game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 8

Spread: No spread

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Results Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay --- Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida* --- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UTSA --- Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina* --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 25 Texas A&M* --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Alabama* --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* --- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt* --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Austin Peay schedule 2023

Date Opponent Results Saturday, Sept. 2 at Southern Illinois L 49-23 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Tennessee --- Saturday, Sept. 16 ETSU --- Saturday, Sept. 23 at Stephen F. Austin --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Lindenwood --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Gardner-Webb --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at Southern Utah --- Saturday, Oct. 28 North Alabama --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Eastern Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Utah Tech --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Central Arkansas ---

