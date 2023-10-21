What channel is Tennessee vs. Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Vols' Week 8 game

Tennessee football can position itself for an exciting November with a win at Alabama on Saturday.

The Vols showed their defensive chops in winning 20-13 over Texas A&M last week. Tennessee still has full control of its own destiny in the SEC East.

The Crimson Tide have won four SEC games in a row, the last two games against Texas A&M and Arkansas in one-score victories. Alabama has won nine consecutive games in this series in Tuscaloosa, with the last loss in 2003.

Here's everything you need to know about Tennessee's game vs. Alabama, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Tennessee vs. Alabama on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Tennessee vs. Alabama will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson will call the game from the booth at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with Jenny Dell reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Tennessee vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

JOIN THE TEXT GROUP! Hey, Tennessee football fans! Join our Vols texting group with reporter Adam Sparks

The Tennessee-Alabama game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20

Spread: Alabama -8.5

Money line: Tennessee +260, Alabama -350

Over/under: 47.5 points

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia in Nashville W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida L 29-16 Saturday, Sept. 23 UTSA W 45-14 Saturday, Sept. 30 South Carolina W 40-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Texas A&M W 20-13 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Alabama --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 4 UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee football vs Alabama: Our score prediction, scouting report is in for rivalry game

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 MTSU W 56-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Texas L 34-24 Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida W 17-3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ole Miss W 24-10 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State W 40-17 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M W 26-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 Arkansas W 24-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 Tennessee --- Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 4 LSU --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Chattanooga --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Charlotte) ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee-Alabama channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info